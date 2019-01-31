Suttur Srikshetra all set to host 6-day Jathra Mahotsava from tomorrow

The six-day Annual Jathra Mahotsava of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji will be held from Feb.1 to 6 at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk.

The Jathra Mahotsava is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Founder of the institution. Around eight to ten lakh devotees from across the State are expected to take part in this religious and cultural event this year, according to the Mutt authorities.

The inauguration of the exhibition, cultural and agricultural fair will be held on Feb.1 at 10.30 am. Mass marriage on Feb.2 at 10 am and inauguration of the State-level Bhajana Mela on the same day at 4 pm.

The Rathotsava at 10.55 am and Religious Meet at 11 am on Feb.3, inauguration of Drawing, Kite and 51st Cattle Fair on same day at 4 pm, Quiz Competition at 7 pm on the topic ‘Sharana Darshan.’

The inauguration of the one-day seminar on agriculture [Topic: Enhancing the Farmer’s Income: Opportunities and Challenges] will be held on Feb.4 at 10.30 am and the valedictory will be held at 4 pm.

On Feb.5, valedictory of Bhajana Mela will be held at 10.30 am, wrestling competition will be held at 2 pm and valedictory of cultural and cattle fair at 5 pm.

The valedictory of Agricultural Fair and Exhibition will be held on Feb.6 at 10.30 am.

A galaxy of Union & State Ministers, spiritual heads and various subject experts from across the country will be part of this annual event.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Dy.CM Dr. G. Parameshwara, former CMs B.S. Yeddyurappa, Siddharamaiah, Jagadish Shettar and Sadananda Gowda, former Dy.CMs K.S. Eshwarappa and R. Ashok, Ministers D.K. Shivakumar, H.D. Revanna, D.C. Thammanna, M.C. Managuli, G.T. Devegowda, S.R. Mahesh, M.B. Patil, N.H. Shivashakarareddy, Krishna Byre Gowda, R.V. Deshpande, U.T. Khader, C. Puttarangashetty and P.T. Parameshwar Naik, Union Minister Ramesh Jigjinagi, senior journalists, litterateurs, artists, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Dr. Sudha Murty and others will be participating during the Festival.

Five life-size cut-outs of Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji will be put up at five different locations at Suttur Srikshetra as a mark of respect to the Seer who passed away at Tumakuru on Jan.21.

Exhibition

One of the major attractions of the Jathra will be the exhibition of handlooms, artefacts, handicrafts and domestic items in addition to book expo. Government Departments, Industrial Organisations, Industrialists and women entrepreneurs will take part.

The expo also features products manufactured by various institutions, Co-operative Societies, voluntary organisations and Sthree Shakthi Sanghas.

About 200 educational and scientific models prepared by JSS High School students will be on display at the expo.

Giant firewood stoves being readied to prepare huge amount of Prasadam to be served for devotees during Suttur Jathra.

Bus facilities

For smooth transportation, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be operating special buses to Suttur from various taluks and district headquarters.

Bhajana Mela: Over 800 teams are expected to participate in the 27th State-level Bhajana contest this year. Bhajana Mandalis not only from Karnataka but also from other States will compete in the event which will be held in seven different categories separately for men, women and children.

Krishi Mela: The Mutt has also decided to provide all information pertaining to technical, modern, recent technological developments in the field of agriculture to farmers at the Krishi Mela, which is another attraction of this annual fair.

Demonstration on diverse crop varieties, comprehensive crop management, animal husbandry and dairying; Exhibition-cum-sale of agriculture equipment, millets and pulses; One acre Krishi Brahmanda, exhibition of native breeds of cattle, sheep, chicken and goats are part of the Mela. Exhibition of foreign food crops like Teff, Chia and Quinoa (super-food) will be the major highlight of this Mela. A cooking contest using millets is also organised on the occasion.

Varieties of Lettuce and other crops will also be on display at the Mela.

JSS Krishi Vignana Kendra (Agricultural Sciences Centre) of Suttur Mutt, Nanjangud, has readied a beautiful garden in its premises, aptly named ‘Selfie Thota’ where people attending the Suttur Jathra Mahotsava can take selfies.

Painting Contest: A State-level on-the-spot drawing contest has been organised for Primary and High School students on Feb.3.

Chitra Santhe: The exhibition-cum-sale of artefacts made by artistes of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, apart from local artisans, will be held under the theme ‘Chitra Santhe.’

Mass Marriage: The Mutt has also organised free Mass Marriage for people of all communities on Feb.2. Till date, over 2,750 couples have entered the wedlock at the Mass Marriages conducted by the Mutt. Mangalasutra, toe ring, saree, shirt, lungi and valli will be provided for the couples registered for the Mass Marriage.

The Mass Marriage has received overwhelming response this year with hundreds of couples including some differently abled persons having registered for the marriage.

Sobane Pada, Rangoli and Kite Flying Contest: Rural arts like Sobane Pada and Rangoli Competitions will be held on Feb.1. Also, a Kite Flying Contest has been organised for children on Feb.3.

Cultural Fair: JSS Inter-Institute Cultural Fair will feature Bharatanatyam, group dance, Vachana-based dance and group song competitions. Over 3,500 students will put up more than 450 performances at the Fair. Also, special cultural programmes will be held everyday from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Cultural Events: Various other cultural programmes will also be held on all the six-days of the Jathra Mahotsava to entertain and educate the general masses. Both amateur and professional theatre artistes from various theatre troupes will showcase their skills by staging a total of 15 plays during the celebrations.

Apart from these, artistes from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra will exhibit their talent. Street play/ skit on epilepsy, nadaswara, devotional/ folk songs, bhavageethe, light music, tatvapada, rangageethe, vachanagayana, suggipada and geegipada, ganalahari and Grand World Music Concert are some of major attractions of cultural programmes.

Wrestling: The 39th edition of National-level Naada Kusti (traditional wrestling) contest is also organised as part of the Fest on Feb.5 at 2 pm. Two Marpit wrestling will be conducted this season. While the National-level contest winner will be honoured with ‘Suttur Kesari’ title, the local contest winner will be awarded ‘Suttur Kumara’ title.

Desi / Indigenous Games: Various indigenous games will be conducted for students studying in JSS Educational Institutions across the country to promote Desi Games.

Games for ruralites is also organised on Feb.3 (for men) and Feb.4 (women).

Goli, bugari, havu-yeni, kuntebille, huli-kuri, running with 50-kg sack on the back, lifting boulders, lemon and spoon race, chess, tug of war, running race with filled pots overhead, breaking pots blind folded, slush race, pulling the rope, aliguli mane, annekallu and other competitions will be conducted. Winners will be awarded with cash prizes, mementoes and citation.

Cattle Fair: The Cattle Fair, organised by Suttur Mutt for the last 51 years, is one of the major attractions of the annual Jathra Mahotsava. Cash prizes will be given for best cattle.

Prasadam: The organisers have also made all preparations for prasadam (anna dasoha ) distribution on all the six days apart from making accommodation arrangements for the guests and participants of various events.

Firewood stocked for preparing Prasadam.

The Department of Kannada and Culture, Department of Industries and Commerce, National Horticulture Mission and Regional Public Relations Office, Government of India and Karnataka have joined hands with the Mutt authorities for the success of the fair.