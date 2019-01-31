Two Open Heart surgeries a day at new Jayadeva Hospital

No shortage of doctors, staff, says Hospital Chief Dr. K.S. Sadananda

Institute Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath to demonstrate facilities soon

Mysuru: The state-of-the-art new 400-bed Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on KRS Road here has proved a boon to Mysuru region as it has begun operations in full swing and is performing two open heart surgeries every day on an average.

Over 500 patients visit the hospital daily and efforts are on to increase the bed capacity. As its aim — Quality, Charity, Subsidised and Humanitarian Service — the hospital is providing 24X7 care to the patients.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr. K.S. Sadananda said open heart surgeries at the hospital began two months ago and so far, more than 50 open heart surgeries have been performed. On an average, we are performing two open heart surgeries a day. It is a 400-bed hospital and as of now, 250 beds are in full occupancy and works are on to reach the maximum capacity, he said.

The three lakh square feet, three-plus two floors (underground, ground floor) Rs. 210 crore fully-equipped hospital is the first-of-its-kind in the State which no private hospital can match with regard to facilities.

As per the standards prescribed by the Medical Council of India, the hospital has three cardiac catheterization labs (Cath Lab) to perform procedures including Angiogram and Angioplasty. “Every day, over 500 outpatients visit the hospital and there are over 250 patients in the inpatient department. There is no shortage of doctors and paramedical staff and we are functioning as per standards,” he explained.

It may be recalled here that former Chamaraja MLA Vasu had stated recently that the Jayadeva Hospital was facing staff crunch. “We do not have staff shortage and the MLA might have referred to some other hospital,” Dr. Sadananda said.

The Hospital has four operation theatres (OTs), three cardiac Cath Labs each costing Rs. 4 crore, three intensive coronary units, Cardiac CT and MRI facilities. It has general wards, special wards, deluxe wards, Echo unit, TMT unit and other facilities.

The Institute caters to requirements of people from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu districts. “Out of four OTs, two OTs are functional. The third OT will become operational in February while the fourth one will be functional before April, he added.

The State Government had given a grant of Rs.150 crore for the hospital built on a 15-acre plot and the hospital was inaugurated in March last year. The Institute has invested an additional Rs.60 crore from its own funds to buy state-of-the-art equipment. Very soon, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Director Dr. C. N. Manjunath will demonstrate the facilities at the hospital to the media. This will encourage more and more patients to avail treatment here, Dr. Sadananda added.

