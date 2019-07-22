‘Untreated blood pressure leads to several health problems’: Jayadeva Hospital Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath

Mysuru: High Blood Pressure if left untreated can lead to many health problems like damage to arteries, heart, brain, kidneys, eyes and to diabetes and other related diseases, said Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Dr. C.N. Manjunath.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Continuing Medical Education (CME) workshop organised at Jayadeva Hospital in city here yesterday and said that more than 50 per cent of people suffer from high blood pressure in the country and added that by consuming less salt, giving up alcohol and smoking, blood pressure can be controlled.

It is very important to take the treatment at the right time and one should never ignore the treatment and never have a careless attitude to high blood pressure, he warned.

At Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru, 202 open heart surgeries have already been performed successfully. Every day, 40 people are undergoing angioplasty with quality treatment being provided.

Though doctors have to work under extreme pressures, they also should concentrate on their health, he said and added that such workshops should be conducted regularly.

