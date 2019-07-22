Chamundeshwari Vardhanti on July 24

Mysuru: The KSRTC will operate free bus service for the devotees from Lalitha Mahal helipad to Chamundi Hill for Chamundeshwari Vardhanti Mahotsava to take place at the Hill Temple on July 24.

KSRTC will ply free buses from 6 am to 8 pm on that day. The rituals will begin with the performance of Mahanyasa Poorvaka Rudrabhisheka, Panchammruthabhisheka, Shasranamachane etc., at 5.30 am, following which the temple will be opened for devotees at 8 am. The Mahamangalaarathi will take place at 9.30 am, following which the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in a golden palanquin, will be taken around the temple at 10.30 am. Several folk teams and cultural troupes will take part in the event.

The deity’s Darbarotsava and Mantapotsava will take place at 8.30 pm.

The temple will be open for devotees till 10 pm.

