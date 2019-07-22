Bright Kites adorn Cloudy Blue Sky and Bring Colours to Life

Mysuru: Hundreds of enthusiasts of all ages, flocked the Lalitha Mahal Helipad to participate in the 23rd Annual Kite Flying contest yesterday organised by Mysuru Veerashaiva Sajjana Sangha.

Cloudy blue sky adorned with kites of different shapes and hues enthralled the spectators. Men and women with their kids just gazed at them eagerly to see, which one would fly high and stay aloft for long time.

As soon as the competition began, variety of kites started to take off. While some twisted and swirled and even resisted to stay aloft, many reached their fullest heights bringing smiles on those who were present.

Finally, C. Prabhudev of Ashoka Road was awarded Rolling Cup for excellence in all domains.

In Big Kites category, Nagaraj, Mallikarjun Prakash and Skandan were awarded first, second and third prizes respectively.

Four prizes each were awarded in other categories too that included kites with tails, kites without tails and most beautiful kites and Indian and imported.

The event was inaugurated by Annapurna Hospital Founder Ashwathnarayan and Dr. K.M. Nagashree. Mysuru Veerashaiva Sajjana Sangha President M.N. Jayaprakash, Secretary M.T. Mallikarjun, Treasurer Ramanand Secretary Pradeepkumar and others were present.

