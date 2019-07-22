Human-animal conflict: MLA holds discussion with Forest officials
News

Human-animal conflict: MLA holds discussion with Forest officials

Kollegal: MLA Narendra and DCF Yedukondalu participated in a meeting held here yesterday to discuss on steps to be taken to prevent human-animal conflicts and prevention of wild animals straying and spoiling agricultural land of farmers destroying standing crops.

Narendra discussed at length with Forest officials regarding steps taken to prevent death of farmers owing to wild animals  attack and compensation to be paid for destruction of crops.

Yedukondalu recalled that three persons had been killed in elephant attacks at Nagamale and Kombadikki Thukere and added that the deceased will be compensated with Rs.5 lakh each.

He said that to prevent straying of wild animals to cultivated land, solar alarms would be installed. He added that steps would be taken to construct a road from Thukere to M.M. Hills.

Narendra said that a conclusion has been drawn that the three persons killed in Mahadeshwara forest region were not by the same wild elephant. 

He further said that the construction of a moat around cultivated land and installation of solar alarms would be a great relief for farmers against wild animal attacks.

July 22, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching