August 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Mysuru, along with District Administration and Zilla Panchayat had organised a programme to celebrate hockey legend Maj. Dhyanchand’s birthday as National Sports Day. The programme was held after adhering to COVID guidelines at Chamundi Vihar Stadium this morning.

The programme was inaugurated by Mysuru Division Intelligence Department Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Muthuraj along with Mayor Sunanda Palanetra by showering flower petals on the portrait of the hockey legend.

Speaking on the occasion, Muthuraj said “We have been studying about hockey legend Maj. Dhyanchand from our school days. He was a magician on hockey grounds and it was difficult for his opponents to judge his next move.”

Pointing out that an England newspaper had written about him, Muthuraj said that the newspaper had stated “Tomorrow not only a hockey match will take place but also a magic.” This shows the ability and master class of Maj. Dhyanchand with hockey, he added.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, who presided, said that she was happy to be a part of the celebration after becoming the Mayor. Pointing out that women should be encouraged in various fields such as education and sports, she called upon women to enter politics to make a difference.

International athlete M.R. Dhanusha, Corporator Sathyaraju, State Government Employees Association District President G. Govindaraju, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Assistant Director K. Suresh and others were present.