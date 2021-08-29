Tourists crowd purple hills despite weekend curfew

August 29, 2021

Police, Forest Department officers face Herculean task of turning away visitors

Madikeri: The blooming of Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana) or as the local villagers call it ‘Kurinji Poo’ or ‘Aralupoo’ at Mandalpatti, Pushpagiri and Kotebetta in Kodagu district is drawing tourists in droves and even during weekend curfew yesterday, the places saw a rush of tourists. The Forest Department and the Police had a tough time controlling the vehicles.

This year’s blooming of the flower has come after 12 years and can be seen at Kotebetta, Pushpagiri (Kumara Parvatha) and Mandalapatti ranges and according to the Forest Department that has tweeted certain aerial photos, it is ‘truly a breath-taking sight!’

Even as local residents under the banner of Kodagu Rakshana Vedike have been opposing chartered helicopter rides above these mountains as it would threaten the wildlife in the fragile Western Ghats, these chopper rides — by Bengaluru-based Heli-Taxi firm Thumby Aviation Private Limited — are becoming popular as it offers an aerial glimpse of the visual treat.

The helicopter rides, however, do not come cheap as it will cost Rs. 2,30,000 if the entire chopper is hired that will take off from the Yelahanka Air Base in Bengaluru. The firm also offers individual packages.

Resort, cottage occupancy

Apart from the chopper rides, tourism and resort industry in Kodagu are cashing-in on this flowering phenomenon by offering free trips to the locales as part of a stay package. While resorts in Kodagu have reported 75 percent occupancy, cottages are 50 percent full. Even homestays have reported good occupancy.

Forest Department officers said that it is for the first time such a scene is being witnessed by tourists where the entire Mandalapatti and Pushpagiri Ranges are covered with purplish-blue flowers.

Already Mandalapatti and Pushpagiri ranges are beautiful and this flowering has added more beauty to the hills. All these years too, the flowers were visible but in parts of the hill ranges. But this year, the entire ranges are purplish-blue, officers said. These bottle-shaped flowers grow at an altitude of 1,300 to 2,500 metres and the shrub is usually 30 to 60 cm high.

Sorties in restricted area

According to local villagers and Kodagu Rakshana Vedike, the aviation firm is flying in a restricted area and there are wildlife zones and reserve forests. Sorties at a low altitude would definitely affect wildlife, said an activist who has pointed out the mess the tourists have created at Kotebetta where Bottlappa (the father of hills) Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva has been desecrated. Liquor bottles, plastic bottles, covers and other soft drink pack wastes have been found in the Temple premises.

Thanks to the viral photos and videos of Neelakurinji blooming, tourists are coming to Mandalapatti, Pushpagiri (Kumara Parvatha) and Kotebetta and weekend curfew has not deterred them. It has become a Herculean task for the Kodagu Police and Forest Department officials to prevent the tourist flow at least during the restriction period.

Measures ineffective

Planning ahead of the weekend curfew (Saturday and Sunday), tourists have arrived on Friday itself and are staying at resorts and homestays. Though many tourists were turned away after the barricades were set up, this was an ineffective move as the tourists outnumbered the Forest and Police personnel.

Interestingly, while people of Kodagu are obeying weekend curfew rules by staying indoors and not venturing out after 2 pm when the curfew comes into force, there are no such restrictions for tourists who are roaming freely as there are no curbs on vehicle movements.

They are entering the district before even the curfew is implemented (Friday afternoon) and are leaving only after the curfew is relaxed (on Mondays). Local residents have taken objection to this step-motherly attitude by the District Administration towards them while the same authorities are laying a red carpet to the tourists, contributing to the increase in COVID cases.