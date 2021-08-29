Entry ban for girl students after 6.30 pm to Manasagangothri: UoM rescinds order after Minister’s nudge

August 29, 2021

Bengaluru: University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar has withdrawn the order prohibiting girl students from entering Manasagangothri campus after 6.30 pm.

Following the order, the University had come under severe criticism from various sections as the University campus is heavily guarded by security guards and also the campus has 760 Close Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras at every nook and corner to keep vigil on the 200-acre Manasagangothri campus.

They had questioned the purpose of having so many cameras. The University was forced to withdraw the order after Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan instructed the VC to do so.

The VC had issued the prohibitory order following the gang rape incident in city.

Addressing media persons in Bengaluru yesterday, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. Hemantha Kumar has been instructed to withdraw the order and added that it is not right to prohibit girl students from entering the sprawling campus besides instructing the VCs of all Universities to step up security at their respective Universities.

It may be recalled that the sprawling 200-acre campus of University of Mysore — Manasagangothri — has been fortified with over 760 Close Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras at every nook and corner and the University had spent over Rs. 5 crore for the project. All entry and exit points, academic and study centres, Departments and Libraries have been equipped with hi-definition cameras and a Mysuru-based firm Convergence Systems has been given the contract of installing the cameras and maintaining the same for three years.

All the 760 cameras have a feature of recording and the footages can be stored up to six months. They can rotate at 90-degree angle and can capture visuals from a distance of 500 metres. The installation of CCTV cameras across the campus was taken up to ensure safety and security of students and staff and also help the authorities monitor the activities on campus. A centralised Surveillance Centre (Control Room) has been set up at the Computer Science Department.