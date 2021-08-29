Chief Minister to preside over Dasara High Power Committee meeting on Sept. 3
August 29, 2021

Bengaluru: In a bid to clear the air over the nature of Dasara celebrations this year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, a meeting of Dasara High Power Committee has been scheduled to take place at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, at 4 pm on Sept. 3.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chair the meeting, which will be attended by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar, Mysuru DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham and other top officials of Mysuru.

Last year, the Dasara celebrations was limited to Mysore Palace premises following the outbreak of pandemic. The Sept. 3 meeting assumes significance as the meeting is likely to finalise the nature of Dasara celebrations, popularly known as the State’s Naada Habba, in the wake of COVID crisis, which has continued to cause havoc.

The Forest Department officials, who have prepared a list of 14 elephants for Dasara which is to take place in October, are likely to apprise the CM on their opinion regarding the conduct of Dasara. 

Likewise, the DC, Department officials  and officials from all other stakeholder Departments, too will come out with their opinion during the meeting.

After gathering inputs at the meeting,  Chief Minister  Bommai will weigh the opinions received from political leaders, officials, personalities  and all other stakeholders, before deciding on the nature of celebrations, it is learnt.

