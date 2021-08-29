Maharashtra Minister visits goat farm in Nanjangud

August 29, 2021

Invites Yashodavana Founder to conduct workshop

Nanjangud: Maharashtra Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Sunil Kedar visited Yashodavana Goat Farm at Yadahalli in the taluk on Thursday and collected information about goat farming and research going on at the Farm. Providing information to the Minister, Shreenivasa Acharya of Yashodavana said that the goat farm was started 12 years ago in 50 acre land at Yadahalli in natural goat pens besides stating that goat breeds such as Beetal and Sirohi and also Bandur sheep were being reared at the farm.

Continuing, Acharya said that Yashodavana has come up with the superior quality and healthy breeds, milk, cheese and high quality manure. Goat milk processed at Yashodavana has 28 types of medicinal properties and has a shelf life of six months, he added.

Pointing out that though 26 varieties of goat and sheep breeds were being reared at the centre earlier, Acharya said that the same was not getting good profit and hence three to four breeds, which could adjust to the weather conditions of the State, are being reared at the centre now.

Maharashtra Minister Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar (centre) interacting with Yashodavana Goat Farm Founder Shreenivasa Acharya (extreme right) during the former’s visit to the farm in Nanjangud on Thursday.

He said that training in goat farming is being provided to interested farmers every Tuesdays and added that kids of special goat breeds are being sold to farmers besides stating that various types of plants to feed the goats are being grown at the centre using natural manure.

Minister Sunil, who spoke, said that Shreenivasa Acharya would be invited to Maharashtra to conduct workshop for farmers about goat and sheep farming, manufacturing of goat milk products and to provide information on various research activities which are going on at Yashodavana.

Shreenivasa Acharya tending to cattle at Yashodavana.

A goat farm with a difference

Yashodavana Goat Farm is spread across 50 acres of organically maintained agriculture land. Since 2012, Yashodavana is involved in intense research and with scientific approach, it has come up with superior quality and healthy breeds, milk, cheese and high quality manure. The increase in number of breeding animals from 500 to 2,000 has given vast experience in goat farming sector. Yashodavana has proved that with proper approach and management, goat farming is commercially viable and profitable business.