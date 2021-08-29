Check-post established near Hirikati Gate

August 29, 2021

Begur: With the number of COVID positive cases increasing in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu States, a check-post has been established near Hirikati Gate on NH-766 and the officials are checking vehicles and screening passengers entering Karnataka.

Following instructions from Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi, the officials are checking vehicles entering the State and are checking the RT-PCR test reports of passengers.

Officials from the Revenue and Health Departments, Gram Panchayat PDO and Police personnel are conducting checking.