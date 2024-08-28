BJP membership campaign launched

August 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar launched the BJP membership drive at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership, India has become a global power and a majority of the people are supporting the BJP.

Pointing out that the youths are joining the BJP in large numbers, accepting the leadership of Modi, Yaduveer said that the party will be much stronger in the coming days.

Stressing on the need for further strengthening the party in Mysuru district, Yaduveer said that he would visit the Booths in every Assembly segment and observe the membership drive. As a worker, he would always be with fellow party workers in organising the party, he added.

Commenting on MUDA scam, Yaduveer demanded the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah. Pointing out that the CM should resign and co-operate with the investigation, he opined that it is appropriate for the CM to quit and co-operate with the investigation.

When asked to comment on the hospitality to actor Darshan in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail, he said that the Home Minister should be asked about this. Asserting that all jail inmates should be treated equally, he stressed on the need for following the jail manual.

Replying to a question on the formation of Greater Mysuru Authority, Yaduveer said that Mysuru is a fast growing city and the Greater Mysuru Authority should be formed keeping in mind the heritage characteristics of the city.

State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra called upon the party workers to strive for augmenting the party’s membership.

District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy said that there are 1,778 Booths in the district. Calling upon the Booth Presidents, office-bearers and all other leaders and elected representatives to take part in the membership campaign, he said that PM Modi will inaugurate the membership drive at New Delhi on Sept. 2. The district BJP plans to enrol five lakh new members this time, he added.

Earlier, State BJP Secretary Dr. Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda said that every party worker should join hands for ensuring the success of the BJP membership drive which has been launched marking the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Stressing on the need for the party workers to have social connect, she said that the BJP is a party that is committed for social cause.

Noting that BJP members are getting elected in large numbers right from the Panchayat level to Parliament because of the party’s strong organisation, she called for ensuring the success of the campaign at all levels right from the Booth level. The confidence of the party workers, coupled with the party’s organisational strength, can lead the party to victory in all elections from Gram Panchayat level to Parliament.

Former MLA Thontadarya, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy and City BJP President L. Nagendra too spoke.

A hand book on the membership drive was released on the occasion.

Party office-bearers Madavadi Mahesh, Kiran Jayaramegowda, Balakrishna, Papanna, N.V. Phanish, M.V. Ravishankar, H.G.Giridhar, B.M. Raghu, Mahesh and others were present.