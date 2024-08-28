MLA inspects Rs. 3 crore works undertaken at KR Constituency

August 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency MLA T.S. Srivatsa yesterday inspected the works being taken up at the Constituency at a cost of Rs. 3 crore.

The MLA, who was accompanied by a team of officials, visited Kashipathi Agrahara and surroundings of Lakshmi Theatre (now closed) in Ward No. 50, where drinking water issues are prevalent and instructed the officials to solve the problems at the earliest.

Zonal Office Development Officer Chethana, Engineer Ankaiah, Health Officer Shobha, Sowmya, leaders Jogi Manju, Raghu, Ursu, Krishna Nayaka, Jogappa, Vijay Nayak, Manjunath Nayak, Arun, Rakesh Gowda, Pradeep, Kishore and others were present.