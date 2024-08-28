Over 3,000 Ashraya beneficiaries to get sites in a year: Harishgowda

August 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda said that as many as 3,276 Ashraya beneficiaries of the Constituency would get sites within a year.

He was speaking to presspersons after holding a meeting with the newly formed Chamaraja Constituency Ashraya Samiti at MCC auditorium here yesterday.

Pointing out that the applicants have been waiting for sites for the past 21 years after paying Rs. 2,000 as fee, Harishgowda said that they should be given a site or a house. “I have directed the officials to identify the land for the purpose and take necessary measures in the next 3-4 months,” he said.

Maintaining that no site or a house has been allotted in the past 24 years, the MLA said that he would not comment on what the former MLA has done. However, he would apologise to the applicants for the long delay, he added.

Continuing, Harishgowda said that there is no Government land available in Chamaraja Constituency. As such, sites will be given wherever space is available. Noting that 24.09 acres of land has been identified at Hanchya, where sites can be given to 850 applicants, he said this apart, 36 acres of land has been identified at Srirampura, 8.28 acres at Hebbal, 10 acres in Shyadanahalli and 6.28 acres in Bandipalya, in which sites or houses under Group Housing Scheme can be allotted to Ashraya beneficiaries.

“The process of allotment of sites or houses will start in a month. The applicants can submit the documents of fees they have paid and other records at the Ashraya Scheme section in the MCC office,” he said adding that preference will be given to those who have already applied.

He further said that measures have been taken to provide houses or sites to those who lost their houses and sites for the construction of Kantharaj Urs Road near Bogadi Ring Road.

Issue notices to Tax defaulters

The MLA directed the officials to issue notices to Mall owners who have defaulted on payment of property tax or rent to the MCC.

Pointing out that Garuda Mall at K.R. Circle owes Rs. 1.83 crore to the MCC as rent, he directed the officials to immediately collect the dues from the Mall owners. He further instructed to prepare a list of Mall and other property owners who owe dues to the MCC for long.

Noting that a hotel is coming up near Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management on Valmiki Road, he directed the officials to provide inputs on the land ownership and on what basis the Licence was issued.

‘Not involved in MUDA scam’

Commenting on the MUDA scam, Harishgowda asserted that he is not involved in the scam and he would retire from politics if someone proves his involvement.

Admitting that the MUDA scam has indeed taken place, he accused the Opposition BJP of being involved in the scam. Asserting that CM Siddaramaiah is in no way connected to the scam, Harishgowda said that there are no irregularities in the sanction of sites to the CM’s wife as compensation.

Stating that he has been collecting documents on MUDA scam, he said that he would disclose everything about the scam once he receives complete documents.

Replying to a question on a Congress MLA’s claims that the BJP was offering Rs. 100 crore to a Legislator for defection, Harishgowda said that no one had approached him so far. Stating that he was unaware of such offers, he contended that not even a single Congress Legislator would defect to the BJP.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur-Rahman Shariff, Ashraya Samiti Members Manjunath, Ananta Narayan, Rani Siddappaji, Ibrahim and others were present.