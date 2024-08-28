District in-Charge Secretary asks officials to conduct periodical check of drinking water

August 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: District in-Charge Secretary Dr. S. Selvakumar directed the officials to conduct a periodical quality check of drinking water and supply water after only if it is found fit for drinking.

He was speaking after presiding over a Progress Review Meeting at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall here on Monday.

Pointing out that there is no scarcity of drinking water as the district received copious rainfall for the past several weeks, Dr. Selvakumar said that, however, supply of drinking water should be given top priority. He further directed to take necessary steps for providing relief for loss of life, house and crop damages due to rains as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

Dr. Selvakumar also gave directions for ensuring that Revenue Department services reach the doorsteps of beneficiaries at the right time, appropriate use of CSR funds for development of Government Schools, measures for bringing school dropouts back to school, ensuring good health care services at Public Health Centres (PHCs) and creation of public awareness on checking spread of epidemics.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that the district has recorded more than 42 percent above normal rainfall thus far, which had resulted in damages to 390 houses.

Pointing out that a proposal has been sent for releasing Grants for houses which have faced more than 75 percent damage, he said that uploading of relief to farmers for crop loss at Relief Portal is underway.

The DC further said that the district has recorded 70 percent Aadhaar seeding, while the linking of the rest 31 percent is underway.

Continuing, the DC said that five villages were shifted as water was released from KRS and Kabini Reservoirs following huge inflows due to heavy rains in Wayanad and Kodagu districts.

Also, 105 acres of Horticultural crops and 402 acres of Agricultural crops were destroyed in the floods, he said adding that one person died of floods in Periyapatna taluk.

Land Records Officer Ramya said that 137 revenue villages have been selected in the district, out of which primary notification have been issued for 86 villages and final notification have been issued for 28 villages, while the rest are at Government level.

Mysuru taluk has been selected for digitisation of land records as a pilot project, she said adding that land records will be scanned and uploaded.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said that Dengue is under control in the district.

Pointing out that the anti-larva campaign has yielded results, he said that hospitals in the district are being inspected after issuing a notice as per Law. A strict vigil has been kept on those conducting foetal tests, he added.

Mysuru ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri, Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. K.N. Basavaraju, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana, ZP Deputy Secretary M. Krishnaraju, Chief Planning Officer K.B. Prabhuswamy, Assistant Commissioner K.R. Rakshith and others were present.