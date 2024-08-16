Hoteliers, MCCI push for 1 am deadline

August 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association has called for swift implementation of the Government’s directive to extend operating hours for hotels and commercial businesses in the city until 1 am.

The Association met Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, urging that the extension, outlined in Section 269 of the 2024-25 State Budget speech, be enforced without delay. The extended hours are already in effect in Bengaluru, they said.

The Association also met City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and SP N. Vishnuvardhana, placing a similar demand.

The Association has reasoned that the extension of the deadline from the existing 10.30 pm to 1 am is expected to be a big boost to city’s nightlife and industry insiders expect that this will translate to an increase in their business by at least 10 percent.

Given Mysuru’s status as a prominent tourism district, the Association emphasised that longer operating hours would significantly benefit tourists, residents and those visiting hospitals.

Association President C. Narayanagowda, Secretary A.R. Ravindra Bhat, Vice-President of State Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association Ravi Shastri, Executive Committee member Shivakumar, Hotel Owners’ Charitable Trust Secretary Subramanya Tantri and former CREDAI President Murali met the officers.

Similar demand from MCCI

The Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has also urged the DC to extend operating hours for business establishments in the city until 1 am.

MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju said that this extension is particularly crucial as the city prepares for the upcoming Dasara festival, a peak time for tourism and commerce. He pointed out that extended business hours would not only boost tourism but also generate employment and stimulate economic activity.

The MCCI even highlighted the challenges faced by night workers and late-arriving tourists in finding food. Extending the closure deadline to 1 am would address this issue, ensuring that both workers and visitors have access to food during late hours.