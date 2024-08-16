13 days on, MUDA Office still idle; salaries continue
News

13 days on, MUDA Office still idle; salaries continue

August 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite the State Government authorising the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office to resume operations after a suspension due to an investigation into illegal site allocations, the office has remained inactive for over 13 days.

On Aug. 3, K. Latha, Under Secretary of the Urban Development Department, issued a directive allowing the MUDA office to restart its daily functions, including revenue collection, building design approvals, map approvals and handling court-related documents.

Previously, on July 1, the Government had ordered a suspension of all meetings, document signings, decisions and site allocations until the completion of investigation into MUDA’s site allocation irregularities and a was report submitted. Despite the recent authorisation, MUDA officials have not resumed operations, leaving the public frustrated and stranded.

The  (MUDA) office employs around 200 staff members, including key roles such as the Chairman, a Personal Assistant, the Commissioner, two Personal Assistants, a Legal Officer and various supplementary staff.

The team also includes a Superintending Engineer, a Secretary, the Chief Accountant, two Executive Engineers, a City Planner, a Special Land Acquisition Officer and their respective Personal Assistants.

Additionally, the office has 13 Assistant Executive Engineers, 20 Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Junior Engineers (JEs), three City Planning Assistant Directors, three Special Tahsildars, five Office Inspectors, 11 Office Managers, 10 First Division Assistants, 20 Second Division Assistants, 40 Class-IV employees and Group ‘D’ staff, 45 outsourced workers and 30 drivers.

The office operates a fleet of 30 vehicles. Monthly expenses, including salaries, fuel, office maintenance, stationery, electricity, internet, telephone bills, and pensions are estimated to be between Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 6 crore.

READ ALSO  Drinking water to Krishnaraja, MUDA Layouts of South West Mysuru: Kabini Phase II to be completed by Jan. 2023

However, for the past one-and- a-half months, officials and staff have only been marking their attendance and then remaining idle. Taxpayers are growing increasingly concerned as the office remains inactive despite consuming substantial resources and continuing to draw significant salaries.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching