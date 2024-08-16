Stray dog attacks nine persons, residents in fear

August 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: At least nine people were chased and bitten by a stray dog yesterday between Vontikoppal Circle and Mathrumandali Circle, turning a peaceful holiday into a day of terror.

Independence Day, which was expected to be a calm and peaceful holiday, quickly turned chaotic when a stray dog began attacking pedestrians. Between 1 pm and 2 pm, the dog chased and bit nine people along the stretch from Vontikoppal Circle to Mathrumandali Circle, leaving them injured.

Those who tried to intervene were also targeted before the dog vanished from sight.

The injured were swiftly taken to a nearby private hospital, where they received outpatient treatment. Concerned residents alerted former Corporators S.B.M. Manju and Bhagya Mahadesh, who immediately contacted Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Health Officer Dr. H.N. Harsha, urging prompt action to capture the stray dog.

MCC staff quickly arrived at the scene with nets and other equipment, but despite an hour-long search, the dog had disappeared without a trace, leaving the public in fear.

Former Corporator S.B.M. Manju submitting the memorandum to senior MCC Health Officer Dr. N.P. Venkatesh at the latter’s Office here yesterday as others look on.

Manju took further action by submitting a memorandum to senior MCC Health Officer Dr. N.P. Venkatesh, demanding urgent measures to tackle the growing stray dog menace. He emphasised that the problem had escalated across the city, particularly in MCC Ward No. 6, posing a serious threat to residents.

Manju also highlighted the rising cases of dengue fever, calling for immediate fogging and spraying of medicines to control the mosquito population. He urged Health Officers to intensify efforts to locate and capture the stray dog and relocate it to a rehabilitation centre.