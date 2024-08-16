MUDA Commissioner issues notice to PA
MUDA Commissioner issues notice to PA

August 16, 2024

Seeks info on 500 Security Bond Sheets he obtained after the previous Commissioner was transferred

Mysore/Mysuru: Following Star of Mysore’s Aug. 14 report, “Now, Security Bond Sheet Scam in MUDA’ and ‘PA secures 500 Bond Sheets after Commissioner’s transfer,” the current Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan has issued a notice to the Personal Assistant (PA) demanding details about the Security Bond Sheets.

The report uncovered the misuse of site allotment letters, also known as High-Security Bond Sheets. Over the past four years, MUDA issued 4,839 site allotment letters, each a barcoded and numbered High-Security Bond Sheet with tamper-proof features, serving as the official site sanction document.

Between Apr. 6, 2021 and July 3, 2024 the MUDA Commissioner acquired these 4,839 High-Security Bond Sheets through his PA for official use.

However, only 1,200 allotment letters have been accounted for by the Government from 2021 to 2024 leaving the fate of the remaining 3,639 letters in question.

Adding to the concerns, the Commissioner’s PA Prashanth  obtained over 500 Security Bond Sheets (numbered 14342 to 14842 under invoice number 899) on July 3 from the Record Room, right after the previous Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar was transferred.

In his notice, Commissioner Raghunandan has directed Prashanth to provide detailed information regarding the 500 Security Bond Sheets he obtained, including the recipients of the allotments, their identities, and the specifics of the sites mentioned in the allotment letters. The PA has been asked to respond by this evening.

