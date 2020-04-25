Three Blood Sample and Throat Swab Testing Centres in Mysuru City
April 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: There are three Blood Sample and Throat Swab Testing Centres in Mysuru city to handle COVID-19 suspect cases and at the same time, 10 Fever Clinics have been established across the city where symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or breathlessness are tested by designated doctors, informed Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde. 

At a COVID-19 review meeting at D. Devaraj Urs Hall at the ZP Office in city on Thursday, the Commissioner said that the three centres were at K.R.Hospital, B.M.Hospital on Hunsur Road which the District Administration has taken control of and at the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road. The meeting was chaired by Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar. 

In a power-point presentation, Hegde informed the meeting about the measures the MCC has taken to oversee COVID-19 Containment Zones or Red Zones, Quarantine Centres, Isolation Wards and the designated COVID-19 Hospital.

Hegde said that the MCC was constantly overseeing food supplies to Santwana Kendras and other Shelter Homes and ensuring regular health check-up of all those housed in these centres. The MCC is also monitoring the maintenance of social distancing and other lockdown regulations at all the designated market places, he added.

Solid waste disposal

During the course of the meeting, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda alleged that animal waste and construction debris were being dumped along the Ring Road near Hinkal which posed serious health hazard to nearby residents.

Minister Somashekar directed the MCC officials to take immediate measures to clear the waste even as Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was being prepared to setup dumping sites at Koppaluru and Rayanakere on the outskirts of the city as a long-lasting solution for solid waste disposal.

Indira Canteens 

Alleging that the food suppliers to Indira Canteens were raising bogus bills by increasing the number of beneficiaries, MLA Ramdas said. To this, the Minister directed the officials to take serious note of the charges and initiate action if the numbers are found to be artificially boosted.

The MLAs present at the meeting complimented the MCC’s efforts and campaigns in combating the epidemic. They wanted the civic body to fog and sanitise all minor roads and by-lanes to make the residents feel safer.

MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj said that MUDA was managing the Containment Zone at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar which is under its control and said that the Authority too has been engaged in fogging all areas coming under its jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, MCC Additional Commissioners Shivanandamurthy and N.M. Shashikumar, Health Officers Dr. Jayanth and Dr. D.G. Nagaraj and other officials were present at the meeting.

