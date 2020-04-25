UoM VC-headed panel to decide on vacations, academic calendar

April 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM), will submit a recommendation report to the State Government on preparing a uniform calendar of events, need to retain or forgo vacations, conducting examinations and other activities in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown that has led to disruption of academic activities in Colleges and Universities.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar has been appointed by the Government as the Head of a Committee for State Universities. There will be separate Committees for Visvesvaraya Technological University, Karnataka State Open University, Private Universities and Department of Technical Education to prepare a uniform calendar of events to be followed once students come back to the campuses. The Committee has to submit the report by Apr. 28.

The Committee has been constituted in the wake of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) recommending ‘zero vacations’ for the 2020-21 academic year as Universities want to make up for time lost due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The KSHEC report has been sent to the Higher Education Department on the suggestion from Vice-Chancellors of all State-run Universities.

Regular vacations for under-graduate and post-graduate courses were scheduled for August and September after the semester examinations. But since Universities and Colleges are closed due to the lockdown, VCs want to cancel vacations and utilise the time for academic activities.

While Prof. Hemantha Kumar is the Committee Chairman, Prof. Ramachandregowda, VC, Rani Chennamma University, Belagavi, Prof. K.R. Venugopal, VC, Bangalore University, Prof. P.S Yadapadithaya, VC, Mangalore University and Prof. Sabiha Bhumigowda, VC, Karnataka State Women’s University will be the Members. UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa will be the Member-Secretary.

The Committee will prepare a uniform calendar of events through online meetings in consultations with Vice-Chancellors of Tumkur University, Davanagere University, Kuvempu University, Gulbarga University, Kannada University, Bangalore Central University, Bangalore North University, Sanskrit University, Folklore University, Music University, Krishnadevaraya University, Karnatak University, Special Officer, Maharani Cluster University and Special Officer Mandya Unitary University. The Committee report will be final and applicable to all these Universities.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore’ this morning, Prof. Hemantha Kumar has said that he and other Committee Members have already begun consultations with the other VCs. “I am also holding video conferences with other VCs and speaking to different Heads of the Departments and will prepare a report based on the Government directive. I will include my recommendations and send it to the Government by Apr. 28,” he said.