Palike Adalat from Nov. 14 to 19 for grievance redressal

November 10, 2022

Final Adalat to be held on Nov. 30; Public can call Control Room on 94498-41196 for more details

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to enable speedy delivery of Government services to the residents of Mysuru, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has launched a Palike Adalat from Nov. 14 to 19 where the public can avail over nine services.

Public can file applications between Nov. 14 and 19 at the MCC Office from 11 am to 4.30 pm and the final Adalat, where the grievances will be addressed, has been organised on Nov. 30. For more details, the public can contact MCC Control Room on Mob: 94498-41196.

Addressing a press conference at Old Council Hall last evening, Mayor Shivakumar, flanked by elected representatives and officials, said that the MCC had received various complaints about non-redressal of grievances and the Adalat has been organised for quick delivery of services.

The services that will be open at the Adalat are: Khata registration, transfer, beneficiaries of Ashraya Scheme at all the three constituencies (Chamaraja, Krishnaraja and Narasimharaja) can apply for possession certificates, Khata registration and transfer, building approval plan, Completion Report (CR) for buildings, commercial licence, applications to sanction advertisement hoardings and birth & death certificate grievances.

There will be no opportunity to submit applications for new house sites or houses at the Adalat and such facilities will be open only when the MCC officially invites applications, the Mayor said. “Public who have earlier applied for various services in the MCC at the Main Office or at the Zonal Offices but their pleas have not been considered so far or have been delayed by officers can approach the Adalat for speedy redressal of their grievances,” Shivakumar added.

Regarding previous applications that have not been addressed, residents can apply for Palike Adalat with the copies of earlier applications as their supporting documents.

“All the applications that have been submitted between Nov. 14 and 19 will be scrutinised and a suitable decision will be taken by Nov. 27. Those applications that have been rejected will have the reasons for rejection as a footnote. Those residents whose grievances have not been addressed or if there is no information regarding their application, can approach the final Palike Adalat to be held on Nov. 30,” the Mayor added.

Acknowledgements, along with serial numbers, will be handed over to all the applicants for future references.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and officers from all the nine Zones were present.