Rs. 89 lakh embezzled in tourist taxi scheme scam

November 10, 2022

Tourism Department Assistant Director files Police complaint against two employees

Mysore/Mysuru: An FIR has been lodged at the Devaraja Police Station following a complaint by Mysuru Tourism Department Assistant Director H.B. Raghavendra against two employees of his own Department where the officer accused them of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs. 89 lakh.

The FIR, 0147/2022 under IPC Sections 120B, 409, 420, 465, 468, 471 and 34 has been filed against First Division Assistant of the Department Abhishek, District Tourism Consultant Umesh Naragunda and others.

In his complaint, Raghavendra has stated that Abhishek and Umesh Naragunda forged the signatures of the Assistant Director on counterfeit documents seeking funds for 43 beneficiaries and has embezzled funds that amount to Rs. 89 lakh.

The State Government had sanctioned money for the upliftment of educated but unemployed youths for them to be self-employed. Under the scheme, the youths could obtain loans of Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh to purchase taxis and run them at tourist destinations and other places across Karnataka and outside to earn a decent livelihood.

Raghavendra’s complaint stated that the scheme was floated by the Tourism Department in 2009-10 till the financial year of 2019-20. As funds were available under the scheme for 2013-14 till 2019-20, applications were invited in February 2022 from eligible youths who could obtain funds through the scheme for self-employment.

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner, who is the Chairman of District Tourism Development Committee, 117 beneficiaries were selected and 78 candidates were provided financial assistance of Rs. 1 crore, 79 lakh. After the disbursement of the funds, 43 more youths could be given funds under the scheme.

It was during this time, the two employees forged the Assistant Director’s (Raghavendra’s) signature on various counterfeit documents seeking funds for 43 beneficiaries. Fake applications, names and addresses were created with letterheads, selection lists that contained the names of 43 individuals who never sought funds under the scheme, the complaint stated.

Abhishek and Umesh Naragunda and several others fabricated documents and fraudulently withdrew money from the Tourism Development Committee’s State Bank of India account by forging the signature of the Assistant Director. Raghavendra stated in the complaint that the two employees and others conspired to withdraw public money meant to benefit 43 beneficiaries by faking documents.

Meanwhile, sources said that based on the direction from the higher officers, the Tourism Department has also initiated a probe into the misappropriation.