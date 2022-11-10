New Police Stations open at Alanahalli, Hebbal

November 10, 2022

Home Minister inaugurates Administrative Block of Police Training School, Hostel building at KPA

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was on an inauguration spree in city this morning till noon where he inaugurated four new buildings of the Police Department.

He inaugurated the Alanahalli Police Station adjacent to Bannur Road near Devegowda Circle, which has been built at a cost of Rs. 2.15 crore, Hebbal Police Station behind the Public Library near Kuvempu Circle on Hebbal Main Road, built at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.15 crore.

In addition, Jnanendra dedicated the Administrative Block at the Police Training School in Jyothinagar built at a cost of Rs. 16 crore and the Probationary Gazetted Officer’s Hostel Building (DySP rank officers Hostel Block), constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.51 crore at the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA).

The Minister was accorded a warm welcome at all the four places and was extended a Guard of Honour by uniformed personnel. All the Police Department buildings were constructed by Karnataka Police Housing Corporation under the leadership of ADGP Arun Chakravarthy. The Home Minister inspected all the facilities and interiors of the Police Stations and the administrative blocks and the hostel buildings and lock-ups at the Police Stations.

Committed to Police welfare

Later speaking to reporters, the Home Minister claimed that the Government is concerned about the Police personnel, who strive hard to maintain law and order in the State round-the-clock throughout the year.

“The present BJP Government has implemented the recommendations of the Auradkar Committee Report aimed at improving the welfare of Police personnel that includes new offices and also accommodation facilities. After taking charge we have brought various developments in the Police Department,” he said.

The Police have been facing challenges of modern-day crimes and importance has been given to upgrade the force by providing modern equipment and technology to ensure that criminals are brought to book. The Government has been releasing funds according to the needs for equipment and modernisation, he added.

Housing 2025 scheme

“I am happy that the proactive role of the State Government in keeping the Police force well-equipped and happy was praised at the recently held Home Ministers’ Conference in Haryana. We have planned to build 10,000 houses for the Police personnel under the Housing 2025 scheme. We have also planned to build 100 Police Stations at a cost of Rs. 200 crore. In the coming days, 140 Police Stations will be upgraded,” the Home Minister added.

The Police Department has initiated a recruitment drive to fill vacant posts. “When we came to power, 35 percent posts in the Police Department were vacant and now, only 12,000 posts are vacant. All efforts are being made to make Police Stations people-friendly, he claimed.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Karnataka Police Housing Corporation ADGP Arun Chakravarthy, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, DCPs M.S. Geetha Prasanna and Shivaraj, ACP Shashidhar, City Crime Branch (CCB) ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan, Alanahalli Inspector G.N. Srikanth, Hebbal Inspector K.R. Prasad and others were present on the occasion.