A long journey of R.N. Kulkarni to get justice
News

November 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The alleged murder case of R.N. Kulkarni, former IB Officer, on 4.11.2022 had its origin in a complaint made by R.N. Kulkarni as long back as 18.12.2021 to the Assistant Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-3 regarding the illegal construction, according to Kulkarni’s family sources.

Since there was no response and the illegal construction was going on, Kulkarni lodged a complaint with the MCC Commissioner on 11.2.2022, after nearly two months.

In the meanwhile, on 9.2.2022, a complaint was given by R.N. Kulkarni to the Police Commissioner who directed the Police Inspector of Saraswathipuram to personally visit and take action. Subject of the complaint was: Threat to safety of the property and physical well-being, sufferance of abusive, vulgar language and subtle threat to life.

Since there was no action from the MCC, Kulkarni filed a suit on 18.2.2022 in the Court of the III Additional Civil Judge at Mysuru (OS No. 355 of 2022). Pending this suit, Kulkarni submitted a representation to the MCC Commissioner to take action for illegal construction on 4.6.2022. But no action. Surprisingly, Kulkarni himself got a notice from MCC accusing Kulkarni of constructing an illegal building and to demolish the same. Anyway, this was dropped after Kulkarni gave                                      the reply.

However, on 23.6.2022, MCC gave notice to Kulkarni’s neighbour to demolish illegal construction. Again it gave notice on 14.7.2022 to clear illegal construction within 15 days as per law. But even after three months, nothing was done.

Left without any option, Kulkarni then filed a writ petition in the High Court to direct the MCC Commissioner to take action as per law. It is learnt, the case was posted to 3.11.2022. In the changed circumstances, it is to be seen what future course the case would take.  Justice seems to be elusive to Kulkarni.

