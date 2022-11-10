Nov. 12 is deadline to clear illegal construction by Kulkarni’s neighbour: MCC Commissioner

November 10, 2022

‘If the neighbour fails to demolish, we will demolish,’ says MCC

Mysore/Mysuru: Responding to the questions raised by reporters yesterday on the illegal construction next to the house of retired Intelligence Bureau Officer R.N. Kulkarni that was the motive behind the officer’s murder and the alleged delay by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in vacating the unauthorised construction, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said that there was no delay and a proper procedure was followed.

“The MCC has issued two notices to the building owner (Kulkarni’s neighbour whose son and his friend have now been arrested for the murder) and the deadline mentioned in the final notice is Nov. 12. The building owner has to clear the illegal construction by the said date after the receipt of the notice. Otherwise, the MCC will resort to demolition,” the Commissioner clarified.

“Kulkarni’s neighbour had constructed a building without leaving set-back, violating the rules formulated by the MCC. The issue was brought to our notice by the retired IB Officer. After this, the MCC, following the normal procedure, issued the notice and the final notice was issued on Nov. 2 directing the house owner to clear the illegal construction. The notice period ends on Nov. 12. If the house owner does not clear the illegality by then, the MCC staff will clear the same and the full cost of demolition will be recovered from the house owner,” Reddy said.

Footpath encroachment: On the rampant encroachment of footpaths on all the roads in the heart of the city where pedestrians face a harrowing time to walk on the occupied footpaths, the MCC Commissioner said that the process was on to identify the footpath vendors and vacate them. “We have received numerous complaints of footpath encroachment especially on Sayyaji Rao Road, near K.R. Circle. A permanent solution will be found after discussing the issue with the Police,” he said.