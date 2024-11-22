BJP stages massive protest against Waqf Board

November 22, 2024

Mysuru: Hundreds of City and District BJP unit workers, as part of Statewide protest against the State Government and Waqf Board staged a massive demonstration under the slogan ‘Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku,’ in front of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office at Siddarthanagar in city this morning.

The protesters, who staged a dharna inside a specially erected pandal, shouted slogans against the State Government accusing it of being involved in appeasement politics allowing the Waqf Board to claim the lands belonging to the Government, farmers, temples, mutts, churches, burial grounds and even educational institutions.

The protesters also accused the State Government of misusing the power and giving special attention to a particular community. They held placards condemning the State Government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Waqf Board.

The BJP leaders also said that the citizens and farmers had raised serious concerns over the mutation in the land ownership details.

Today’s protest also witnessed MLA T.S. Srivatsa rendering specially composed song ridiculing the Waqf Board and State Government. City Police had provided adequate security to avoid untoward incidents.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, Rural BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, BJP OBC Morcha State President Raghu Kautilya, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, Karnataka Exhibition Authority former Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, BJP OBC Morcha City President Jogi Manju and others were present on the occasion.

BJP launches ‘Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku’ Helpline

The BJP has also launched helpline to receive complaints from those affected by claims made by the Waqf Board. People can contact the below mentioned persons to air their grievances: