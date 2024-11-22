BJP stages massive protest against Waqf Board
News, Top Stories

BJP stages massive protest against Waqf Board

November 22, 2024

Mysuru: Hundreds of City and District BJP unit workers, as part of Statewide protest against the State Government and Waqf Board staged a massive demonstration under the slogan ‘Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku,’ in front of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office at Siddarthanagar in city this morning. 

The protesters, who staged a dharna inside a specially erected pandal, shouted slogans against the State Government accusing it of being involved in appeasement politics allowing the Waqf Board to claim the lands belonging to the Government, farmers, temples, mutts, churches, burial grounds and even educational institutions.

The protesters also accused the State Government of misusing the power and giving special attention to a particular community. They held placards condemning the State Government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Waqf Board.

The BJP leaders also said that the citizens and farmers had raised serious concerns over the mutation in the land ownership details.

Today’s protest also witnessed MLA T.S. Srivatsa rendering specially composed song ridiculing the Waqf Board and State Government. City Police had provided adequate security to avoid untoward incidents.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, Rural BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, BJP OBC Morcha State President Raghu Kautilya, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, Karnataka Exhibition Authority former Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, BJP OBC Morcha City President Jogi Manju and others were present on the occasion.

BJP launches ‘Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku’ Helpline

The BJP has also launched helpline to receive complaints from those affected by claims made by the Waqf Board. People can contact the below mentioned persons to air their grievances:

  • C.K. Rudramurthy (Advocate)    –              99168-21631
  • Gokul Govardhan (Advocate)     –              98808-37370
  • Hemanth (Advocate)     –              99166-17010
  • Hema Nandish (Advocate)           –              99865-54557
  • Devaraj                –              89713-43040
  • L. Nagendra        –              77605-89999
  • Giridhar                –              94486-14297
  • B.M. Raghu         –              95135-11116
  • Mahesh (Cable)                –              93421-16598
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching