CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Quest Academy

November 22, 2024

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated Quest Academy, a CBSE School of Sri Siddhartha Education Society (SSES), Tumakuru, at Subhashnagar on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road here this morning.

Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, also the Chairman of SSES, inaugurated the sprawling school building by cutting the ribbon and unveiling the plaque.

On the occasion, CM Siddaramaiah extended his wish for the new venture, by writing on the board of a class room, with his signature below, in Kannada.

About 2,000 people attended the inauguration of the school, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Mysuru city by SSES headquartered in Tumakuru District.

Quest Academy will begin with classes from pre-kg to class 7 in CBSE from next academic year.

Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs Tanveer Sait and A.R. Krishnamurthy, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former Mayor Arif Hussain, Dr. Parameshwara’s wife and Trustee of SSES Kannika Parameshwari, Advisor of SSES Dr. Vivek Veeraiah, former MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy, who is also the Member of School Management Committee, Renowned Educationist Dr. Abraham Ebenezer, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M. B. Boralingaiah and others were present.