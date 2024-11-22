NABARD funding: CM lashes out at Centre

November 22, 2024

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the Centre for slashing NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) funding for short-term loans to Karnataka by 58 percent, a move he said would affect farmers’ borrowings.

Speaking to reporters at Mysore Airport this morning, Siddaramaiah, who is in city for inauguration of Quest Academy, called the funding reduction unscientific.

The State has submitted a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to reverse the reduction. However, Siddaramaiah said he received no positive response. He also questioned the silence of Union Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Prahlad Joshi on the issue.

BPL cards row

Frustrated by repeated media queries on the BPL card cancellations and other controversies, Siddaramaiah urged the media to be fair to all political parties. He pointed out that the media was silent when BJP leaders like Murali Manohar Joshi opposed the Food Security Act or when B.S. Yediyurappa reduced PDS rice distribution.

On Adani: The CM demanded immediate arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani of Adani Groups for paying a whopping Rs. 2,100 crore bribe to authorities for getting American contracts and business.