Modern makeover for Brindavan Gardens; No Disneyland concept

November 22, 2024

Tenders called for Rs. 2,615.96 crore project; Modern facility boasts over 50 unique attractions

Mysuru: The Congress Government has officially shelved the coalition-era plan to transform the iconic Brindavan Gardens at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna Taluk, Mandya District into a Disneyland-style attraction. While initial discussions in the Congress regime hinted at reviving the project under a new name, no substantial progress was made until now.

Now, over a year and a half into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s tenure, the Government has outlined a bold new vision, discarding the old blueprint in favour of a modern redevelopment plan for Brindavan Gardens. The revamped project aims to elevate Brindavan Gardens to a world-class destination, backed by an ambitious budget of Rs. 2,615.96 crore.

Under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the redevelopment will reimagine the Gardens with unparalleled facilities and cutting-edge infrastructure. To participate in the tender process, prospective developers must deposit Rs. 14 crore as Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).

On Sept. 9, 2024, Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) Executive Engineer V. Jayant issued a tender for the project, setting the stage for an upgrade that promises to redefine KRS Brindavan Gardens as an international marvel.

30-year management

The selected company must transform Brindavan Gardens into a global attraction within four-and-a-half years, adhering to international standards. While the Government will provide the required land, the responsibility of managing the site for 30 years will rest solely with the company, without imposing additional costs on the Government.

The tender mandates that entry fees will be regulated by Government-approved rates. Furthermore, the operating company must share a portion of the annual profits with the Government, ensuring a steady public revenue stream.

Unparalleled attractions

In a bold move, the existing garden will be replaced with a sprawling, state-of-the-art facility boasting over 50 unique attractions. Highlights include a musical fountain, wax museum, roller coaster, penguin enclosures, sky bridge, doll museum, boating, tree walks and an enchanting aurora garden.

Tourism-friendly infrastructure like ample parking, enhanced road safety, dining, accommodations and diverse entertainment options will also be introduced. This transformative project aspires to position KRS Brindavan Gardens as a premier international destination, drawing millions of visitors from across India and the world.

Coalition era project

During H.D. Kumaraswamy’s tenure as Chief Minister in the JD(S)-Congress coalition Government, the Irrigation Department invested crores of rupees to draft a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for transforming the Brindavan Gardens at the KRS Dam, into a Disneyland-style attraction.

At that time, D.K. Shivakumar, now Deputy Chief Minister, served as the Minister for Irrigation and Water Resources. He, along with Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh and then Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, conducted multiple site visits to KRS.

They held a series of meetings with officials from CNNL, the District Administration, Revenue Department, Tourism Department and the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) to advance the project.

Environmental concerns

Preparations were also underway to issue land acquisition notifications through the Deputy Commissioner for the Disneyland-style development. However, the initiative faced significant pushback from farmer leaders and environmentalists, which caused delays.

The project was also opposed by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), which has declared the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Srirangapatna and its surrounding areas as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ). The project would harm the environment, including loss of biodiversity and pollution of water bodies.

Despite the hurdles, the plan remained active during the coalition’s tenure. The project’s momentum stalled entirely when the coalition government fell, and the BJP assumed power. Under the BJP regime, the ambitious plan to recreate KRS in the Disneyland model never gained traction, leaving the project in limbo.