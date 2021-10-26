KRS Dam reaching full capacity

October 26, 2021

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam issues flood warning

Maximum level: 124.80 ft; today’s level: 123.40 ft.

Srirangapatna: With large quantity of water flowing into Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir at Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district, which is likely to reach its maximum capacity either today evening or tomorrow, the Executive Engineer, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), KRS Division, has issued a flood warning asking the people living on the banks of River Cauvery to be alert.

The flood warning, issued this morning, states that as there is heavy rains in the catchment area of KRS Reservoir, the level in the Reservoir is rising to its full storage and surplus water varying from 10,000 to 20,000 cusecs or more is likely to be released at any moment.

Hence, people living on both banks of the River and on low-lying areas of River Cauvery are cautioned to move to safer places along with their livestock and also take all precautionary measures for the safety and security of their lives and properties.

With an inflow of 19,341 cusecs recorded at 6 am today, the water level at KRS Dam has reached 123.40 ft. as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. The reservoir is likely to reach its maximum capacity this evening or by tomorrow morning, if the inflow to the reservoir remains the same or increases.

Following copious rains since a couple of days in Cauvery River catchment areas, the inflow to KRS Dam had increased resulting in the level of the water going up day by day.

As the level is reaching its maximum, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials may release the water to the river and in case a large quantity of water is released from the KRS Dam, there is a fear of Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary getting flooded which would force the authorities to suspend boating services.

Meanwhile, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (South Zone) Chief Engineer Shankaregowda, speaking to Star of Mysore over the phone this morning said that about 20,000 cusecs water is flowing to KRS Dam which may result in floods. People living near the banks of the River are cautioned not to take their cattle to the River or go to the River to fetch water, he added.

Pointing out that KRS Dam may reach its full capacity soon, Shankaregowda said that a flood warning has been issued to the villagers. He further said that the inflow and outflow would be balanced after the reservoir is full and added that the higher officials would take a call on the Chief Minister’s bagina programme.