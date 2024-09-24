Lone Woman Cop to frisk thousands of women visitors at Brindavan Gardens

September 24, 2024

Srirangapatna: Brindavan Gardens, the most popular tourist spot attached to Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in the taluk, has a lone Woman Police personnel to frisk women tourists for security, at the main entrance, triggering concerns about the security arrangements at one of the most vital installations of the State.

Following the threat to a few prominent structures in the State, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) has been entrusted with the task of manning the dam site including the garden since the year 2016.

There are two ticketed entrances to Brindavan Garden, which requires not less than 10 women Police personnel, apart from the men, to handle the rush of the visitors, including screening their hand bags for any prohibited materials.

On Sept. 20, of the total 7 women personnel deputed on security duty here, six were transferred by the Commandant of KSISF Second Battalion to Mysuru Central Prison and Mysore Airport at Mandakalli. With no steps taken yet to fill the gap created after the transfer of six women Police, the remaining lone woman Police, is forced to handle the duty from 8 am to 9 pm. Owing to the rush, the woman Police can neither go to toilet nor have food at peace, undergoing tremendous work pressure. How a lone woman Police can screen the same gender visitors throughout the day? This is the question in the mind of those privy to the matters, especially when Srirangapatna Dasara is also in the offing from Oct. 4, when the tourist numbers is expected to swell.

If the lone woman Police goes on leave or falls sick, who will step in as an alternative arrangement, is the question that has not even bothered the senior officers. It is better to wake up to the situation, before matters get worse.