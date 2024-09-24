Raitha Dasara poster released

September 24, 2024

Three-day event to be held from Oct. 5 to 7

Mysuru: With the countdown for Dasara-2024 (Oct. 3 to 12) having begun, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa released the Raitha Dasara poster at the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall here yesterday.

The three-day Raitha Dasara (Oct.5 to 7) will formally begin with the launching of a procession from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate at 9.30 am on Oct. 5, followed by official inauguration of the event at 11.15 am at the MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee Auditorium in J.K. Grounds. Later, an interaction with the farmers will be held at 12.30 pm, followed by a Humour Show by noted Humorist Gangavathi Pranesh at 3 pm.

On Oct. 6, the event will begin with a pet animals show at 10 am, followed by other programmes.

On Oct. 7, third and concluding day, the there will be a cow mulching contest at 6.30 am. The winners will be distributed prizes at the valedictory of the event to take place at 5.30 pm.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, DCF Dr. K.N. Basavaraju, Social Welfare Joint Director Rangegowda, Information and Public Relations Assistant Director T.K. Harish Kumar and others were present.