Dasara Film Festival from Oct. 4 to 10
News

Dasara Film Festival from Oct. 4 to 10

September 24, 2024

Mysuru: The movie buffs can look forward for watching their favourite flicks once again on a big screen, with Dasara Film Festival scheduled to be held from Oct. 4  to 10 at two multiplexes — DRC Cinemas at B.M. Habitat Mall in Jayalakshmipuram and Inox Multiplex at Mall of Mysore on M.G. road in city.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa released the posters of Dasara Film Festival at Zilla Panchayat hall in city on Sunday. He directed the organisers of the film festival to make arrangements for the success of the festival.

The inauguration of the film festival has been scheduled to be held on Oct. 3 at 9.30 am at KSOU Convocation Hall. Actors Ramesh Aravind, Dolly Dhananjaya, Saptami Gowda, Sharanya Shetty and Akshita Bopaiah, will be participating in the ceremony.

In Dwarakish’s memory

The film festival is being organised in the memory of actor and film producer Dwarakish, who was popular as ‘Karnatakada Kulla,’ who passed away recently. Dwarakish’s son Yogish Dwarakish will be felicitated on the occasion.

Music Director Sadhu Kokila, also the Chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, will be presenting the entertainment programme.

Film list released

The Dasara Film Festival Sub-Committee today released the list of 112 films to be screened at the festival.

Entry to watch films will be provided through pass that will be available in three tariffs — Rs. 300 for students and senior citizens, Rs. 500 for the general public and Rs. 100 for day pass.

