Hasty Khata registration for 10-acres prime land: DC orders suspension of two MCC officials

September 24, 2024

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has ordered the suspension of P. Babu, Assistant Revenue Officer of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-4, and R. Rakshit, Revenue Inspector of MCC Zone-4, on charges of negligence, lapses and dereliction of duty, pending a departmental enquiry.

This action follows a report published in Star of Mysore on Sept. 15, alleging efforts to grab 10 acres of prime land within MCC limits.

Soon after the report was published, the DC issued a notice to MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, seeking an explanation for the haste shown in registering the e-Khata for 10 acres of prime land worth crores, located under Hinkal Survey No. 155.

The 10 acres in question lie adjacent to the well-known Kuvempu Trust on Kalidasa Road in Jayalakshmipuram.

Following the MCC officials’ response to the notice, the Deputy Commissioner, after reviewing their replies, ordered the suspension of P. Babu and R. Rakshit, officials of MCC Zone-4, on charges of negligence, lapses, and dereliction of duty.

Failure to verify

The two officials are accused of failing to verify and confirm whether the Khata registration was indeed in the name of Ramaiah, despite the absence of a ledger number and page number in the records as of June 24, 1988. Instead, they blindly forwarded office notes to higher authorities, seeking further directions.

It was also found that the two officials failed to obtain all the original documents from the applicant during the initial scrutiny. They are further charged with not adhering to the Municipal Administration Department’s circular regarding procedures for e-Khata registration, neglecting to verify the authenticity of records with the competent authorities and failing to check the original signatures.

Meanwhile, on Sept. 5, 2024, Jayakumar lodged a complaint seeking cancellation of Khata, claiming it was illegal. Although a report was submitted recommending the cancellation of Tulasamma’s Pouti Khata for land under Hinkal Survey No. 155/a, in accordance with Section 114(a) of the Karnataka Municipal Administration Act, the officials failed to issue a prior notice to the applicant, as required by law.

Additionally, they wrongfully processed the objection petition and submitted a report without proper due diligence, actions that amounted to gross negligence, lapses and dereliction of duty, as cited in the Deputy Commissioner’s suspension orders.

It is important to note that the SOM report on Sept. 15 and the statement made by Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagruti Vedike President K.S. Shivaramu played a significant role in uncovering this attempt to take over this prime land.