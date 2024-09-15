Efforts to grab 10-acre prime land exposed

September 15, 2024

Khata process completed in one month; cancellation within a day

Prime land near Kuvempu Trust on Kalidasa Road, Jayalakshmipuram

Mysuru: After the massive Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam that hit headlines, the spotlight has now shifted to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

In a bizarre turn of events, Khata registration for 10 acres of land worth crores of rupees has been completed in the names of eight members of a single family, under the claim that no public objections were received.

It is widely known that the public often waits months for Khata registration in MCC, even with proper documentation. Yet, in this case, despite no property details being listed in MCC records, the Khata for 10 acres of prime land, valued at crores of rupees, was completed in just one month — an extraordinary feat.

Even more curious is the swift reversal of the case. Following an objection filed by a third party, the MCC decided to cancel the Khatas within a single day — another remarkable twist.

Details of the deal

The 10 acres in question lie adjacent to the well-known Kuvempu Trust on Kalidasa Road in Jayalakshmipuram. Surprisingly, the MCC had no record of this prime land. Yet, within a month, Khata registration was granted after an application by Tulasamma and her family members from Nachanahallipalya, Mysuru, on July 2, 2024, for 10 acres under Hinkal Survey No. 155.

The very next day, on July 3, the MCC issued a public notification seeking objections for the registration. With no objections reported, the MCC expedited the Khata process within a month. The records mention a Tahsildar’s Grant Certificate issued on Aug. 20, 1963, land conversion on Aug. 20, 1966, and a related MCC letter dated June 24, 1988.

Despite the lack of MCC records regarding the land, no public objections were received following the notification, leading MCC authorities to complete the Joint Khata for 10 acres in the name of Nachanahallipalya’s Tulasamma and her family members — Jayalakshmi, Bhagyamma, R. Ganesh, R. Mahadeva, R. Dinesh, Padma, and Suresh — on Aug. 6, 2024.

Process of Joint Khata

During the Khata registration, MCC officials noted that, although no records existed concerning the land in their database, the Joint Khata was processed due to the absence of public objections.

However, just a month later, on Sept. 5, one Jayakumar from Kurubarahalli applied with MCC seeking the cancellation of the Khata, deeming it illegal. In a swift move, the MCC authorities decided to cancel the Khata the very next day (Sept. 6), citing the need for further inspection by competent authorities.

According to records submitted by Tulasamma in her Khata application, one G. Ramaiah, son of Giriswamy, was issued a Form-1 and Tahsildar’s grant certificate on Aug. 26, 1963, for 10 acres of land under Hinkal Survey No. 155.

Land conversion followed three years later on Aug. 20, 1966. However, the relevant departments had not issued authenticated certificates for the submitted documents, prompting the MCC to cancel the Khata until the competent authorities verified the legitimacy of the records.

Authenticity of records not verified

What’s truly shocking is that it is the responsibility of MCC officials to thoroughly verify the authenticity of records before proceeding with Khata registrations. Even more astounding is the fact that the MCC has no records or files related to the prime 10 acres of land, worth crores of rupees.

Despite this, the MCC issued Khatas within a month of the application, simply because no public objections were received during the notification process.

Amid these developments, suspicions of a major scam have arisen, as the MCC processed Khatas for the valuable land just a month after Tulasamma’s family applied for Joint Khata.

Vedike demands action

In response, the Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagruta Vedike has strongly condemned the MCC’s actions. Vedike President,

K.S. Shivaramu, in a letter to the MCC Commissioner — with copies sent to the Revenue Minister, the Mysuru Regional Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner — demanded strict action against the officials responsible for illegally processing the Khatas for the prime land along Kalidasa Road in Jayalakshmipuram and cancelling them in just one day.

Shivaramu labelled the officials’ actions as part of a scam and threatened to complain to the Lokayukta if no legal action is taken against those involved in the rushed Khata registration and cancellation.

He further pointed out that according to authenticated records (1971 to 2000), the land in Hinkal Survey No. 155 is listed as Government property. Following a Government Order, the land was later allotted to the Kuvempu Trust, though the Trust never officially alienated it.

Shivaramu questioned why MCC authorities failed to thoroughly verify Tulasamma’s claims and why the Khata was processed so quickly, only to be cancelled a day later. He urged authorities to file criminal charges against the MCC officials and staff involved in the Khata registration and cancellation process.