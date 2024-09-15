CM illegally built a house on Dalit’s land: HDK

September 15, 2024

‘Siddaramaiah created false documents in the name of Sakamma to grab 10,000 sq. ft. land’

Bengaluru: Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) on Saturday levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of illegally building a house on the land intended for a Dalit with disability.

According to Kumaraswamy, this controversial acquisition took place during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, further complicating an already murky political landscape.

These fresh allegations come as Siddaramaiah faces an investigation over the allotment of 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi, by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). However, the Union Minister suggests this scandal is just the tip of the iceberg, claiming that the Chief Minister’s questionable dealings in Mysuru run far deeper.

Dismissing the current controversy as just one chapter in a larger saga, he remarked, “Let these 14 MUDA sites be on one side,” before turning to the matter of the house allegedly built on land intended for a Dalit.

Kumaraswamy claimed the Dalit had paid Rs. 24,000 for the site, only to discover that someone else had built a house on it. According to Kumaraswamy, this was facilitated by forged documents created in the name of a woman called Sakamma.

“As the Deputy Chief Minister, he had built a house. On whose land did you build the house? By creating false documents in the name of Sakamma, you took 10,000 sq. ft. from Sakamma and constructed the house. Do you want records of it? I’m asking the Chief Minister,” Kumaraswamy said.

The Union Minister did not mince words, stating that he had documents in his possession to prove these claims. The JD(S) leader also directly challenged Siddaramaiah’s oft-repeated assertion that his life is an ‘open book,’ suggesting that if the truth were fully revealed, it would ignite a political storm akin to ‘another Ramayana.’

As the accusations continue to swirl, Siddaramaiah is yet to respond, but the claims have added fuel to an already tense political climate between the two leaders.

Siddaramaiah had served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1996 to 1999 and from 2004 to 2005 while he was a member of the JD(S), but Kumaraswamy did not specify when this happened.