MUDA, Pvt. Hospitals to set up 500 oxygenated beds by next week

April 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With demand for oxygenated beds increasing due to spike in Corona positive cases, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Private Hospitals have resolved to add another 500 oxygenated beds in three hospitals in next two to three days.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, who chaired a meeting here yesterday, said he held discussions with leading doctors of Private Hospitals like Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar, Dr. H.V. Santhrupth, Dr. Vijay and Dr. Prasannakumar to do something in the wake of sudden increase in Corona positive cases and the shortage of oxygenated beds. Co-operation and District-in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar wanted the MUDA to get into action to extend help during COVID crisis. In the wake of this, we have decided to add 500 oxygenated beds in three hospitals for the sake of needy patients, he said.

Continuing, Rajeev said Corona patients, who were under home isolation, have spread the virus to other family members. A majority of the patients required oxygen. Keeping this in mind, Dr. Chandrashekar of Cauvery Hospital has agreed to set up 200 oxygenated beds at Seth Mohandas Tulasidas Hospital on JLB Road in two or three days. From the MUDA side, 150 oxygenated beds each will be set up in Covid Care Centre at Mandakalli and Ayurveda Hospital by next week.

Last year, we had made separate arrangements at Vikram Hospital in Yadavagiri for the treatment of Corona warriors. However, it was shut after the positive cases reduced. But with the beginning of COVID-19 second wave, it will be re-opened to treat the needy patients. It will be run by Private Hospital Management, he said.

Rajeev said the Minister will be requested to arrange for special training to Paramedical, Ayurveda and Nursing students so that their services could be used during emergency as Corona warriors. Such persons could be given grace marks and special incentives, he opined.