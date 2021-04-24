Vaccination, RT-PCR testing will go on during weekend curfew: DC

April 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Vaccination and RT-PCR testing will go as usual in all Centres in city as well in Taluks on Saturdays and Sundays being declared as weekend curfew to check spiralling Corona positive cases in the State, said Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. She issued this direction after holding a meeting of officers of various Departments here yesterday.

The DC clarified that there will be no restrictions on health-related activities during curfew. The vaccination coverage was just 44 percent in Mysuru city and in order to improve inoculation they must set a target of 300 vaccination per centre. The guidelines in weekend curfew has allowed patients and their attendants to go to nearest vaccination centre to take the jab, she added.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunatha Swamy, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dean & Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj and District Surveillance Officer Dr. Shivaprasad were present.