Free oxygen supply for COVID patients

April 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: United Vision Welfare and Charitable Trust and MESCO have come forward to supply free oxygen to COVID patients with severe respiratory infection. 

The unit was inaugurated by progressive thinker Prof. Shabbir Mustafa, Secretary, MESCO Association at Subashnagar in city yesterday. The initiative has been termed “United Oxygen Services” and it has a hotline number.  The service will be 24X7 and cylinders will be supplied free of cost. Along with the oxygen cylinders, the equipment to release oxygen to the nostrils of the patients will be supplied and patient attendees would be informed about the procedure. 

The Trust would be supplying free oxygen cylinder till the patient recovers and urged those in need of oxygen cylinders to call the Hotline No.: 79759-89229 or Mob: 95358-31973, 88672-43937, 98453-19775 or 99729-69147. An amount of Rs. 5,000 should be deposited first as surety, which would be completely refunded. 

United Vision Welfare and Charitable Trust Treasurer Syed Siddique Ahmed, Mohammad Nadeem and others were present. 

