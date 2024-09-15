Lakshmi, Hiranya to accompany Abhimanyu during Jumboo Savari

September 15, 2024

Both elephants are from Rampura Elephant Camp; senior Kumki elephant Varalakshmi retires

Mysuru: For the first time this Dasara, female elephants Lakshmi and Hiranya from Rampura Elephant Camp will march alongside Captain Abhimanyu, who will carry the 750-kg golden howdah during the ‘Jumboo Savari’ procession. This selection has brought immense joy and pride to the staff at Rampura Camp in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

In recent years, elephants from the Dubare and Mattigodu Elephant Camps in Kodagu have served as Kumki elephants alongside the tusker carrying the golden howdah. However, due to their age, the female elephants from these camps are taking a break this year.

As a result, the female elephants from Rampura Camp have been chosen to take their place, making this the first time both female jumbos from Rampura will participate in this role.

For this year’s Dasara festival, 10 male elephants and 4 female elephants have been brought in. Among them, the 68-year-old Varalakshmi has been retired from Kumki duties.

Since Lakshmi from Dodda Harave Camp did not gain the officials’ confidence, the opportunity to march as Kumki elephants has been given to the remaining two female elephants from the Rampura Camp.

Lakshmi’s debut in 2019

In 2019, the 18-year-old Lakshmi from Rampura Camp made her debut at the Dasara festival, capturing attention. However, as it was her first year, she was startled by the sound of cannon fireworks and remained within the Palace Grounds, missing the ‘Jamboo Savari’ procession.

During her second appearance in 2022, Lakshmi gave birth to a male calf within the Palace premises. The royal family named the calf ‘Dattatreya.’ Now, at 23 years old, Lakshmi has returned for her third Dasara and has been selected to take on the prestigious role of a Kumki elephant.

In 2002, forest officials rescued a four-month-old calf separated from its mother on Mangala Road in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The calf was handed over for care to Vishalakshi Devi, the sister of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family.

Vishalakshi Devi named the calf Padmaja. Along with Padmaja, two other orphaned calves were also entrusted to her care. One was named Prithviraj, but it is now known as Rohith. The other was named Mrityunjaya, and the Forest Department renamed it as Ganesh. Unfortunately, Ganesh passed away prematurely two years ago.

Padmaja, now known as Lakshmi, is participating in her third Dasara festival this year. Standing at 2.32 metres and weighing 2,480 kg, Lakshmi is cared for by Chandru as the Mahout and Krishnamurthy as the Kavadi.

Chance for Hiranya in two years

The 47-year-old elephant Hiranya from Rampura Camp in Bandipur Tiger Reserve is making her second appearance at the Dasara festival and has been given the significant role of a Kumki elephant this time.

Following a Supreme Court order, the Forest Department took Hiranya into custody from the ‘Aane Mane’ Foundation in 2021 and has since been caring for her at Rampura Camp.

Since last year, Hiranya — standing at 2.50 metres and weighing 3,485 kg — has been participating in the festival. Mahout Shafeeulla and Kavadi Mansoor are responsible for her care. Known for her gentle temperament, Hiranya will be marching as a Kumki elephant in ‘Jumboo Savari’ procession.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) – Wildlife, Dr. I.B. Prabhugowda, said that all the elephants are currently receiving training and care in preparation for the grand event.