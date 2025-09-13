Mud Spa: Forest Department introduces mud bath therapy for Dasara elephants

September 13, 2025

Mysuru: With just ten days left for the grand inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festivities, the Forest Department has taken an innovative step to safeguard the health and well-being of the elephants participating in the celebrations.

For the first time, a dedicated mud bath facility has been established within the Mysore Palace premises to support the Dasara elephant team in staying cool, relaxed and healthy.

The initiative comes in the wake of recent health concerns, as two to three elephants have shown signs of fatigue during training.

They were given rest, and as a preventive measure, the Department intensified its care regimen, introducing mud therapy — a natural and traditional remedy known to improve skin health, aid digestion and regulate body temperature.

Elephants naturally coat themselves in mud to cool down and protect their skin from parasites and the harsh sun — a common instinctive behaviour among wild and camp elephants.

Recognising this, the Forest Department transported truckloads of soil to the Palace premises, creating a large mud mound near the elephant bathing pond.

After their daily training sessions, often conducted on hard surfaces like concrete and asphalted roads, the elephants are now being allowed to roll in the mud, one by one.

Experts say this simple yet effective method not only relieves digestive issues but also prevents skin ailments and overheating, providing both physical and psychological comfort to the animals.

As the Dasara elephant team continues its rigorous rehearsals for the grand Vijayadashami Jumboo Savari procession, this thoughtful initiative has been met with visible enthusiasm — with the gentle giants quite literally rolling in joy.