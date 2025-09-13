Mud Spa: Forest Department introduces mud bath therapy for Dasara elephants
News, Top Stories

Mud Spa: Forest Department introduces mud bath therapy for Dasara elephants

September 13, 2025

Mysuru: With just ten days left for the grand inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festivities, the Forest Department has taken an innovative step to safeguard the health and well-being of the elephants participating in the celebrations.

For the first time, a dedicated mud bath facility has been established within the Mysore Palace premises to support the Dasara elephant team in staying cool, relaxed and healthy.

The initiative comes in the wake of recent health concerns, as two to three elephants have shown signs of fatigue during training.

They were given rest, and as a preventive measure, the Department intensified its care regimen, introducing mud therapy — a natural and traditional remedy known to improve skin health, aid digestion and regulate body temperature.

Elephants naturally coat themselves in mud to cool down and protect their skin from parasites and the harsh sun — a common instinctive behaviour among wild and camp elephants.

Recognising this, the Forest Department transported truckloads of soil to the Palace premises, creating a large mud mound near the elephant bathing pond.

After their daily training sessions, often conducted on hard surfaces like concrete and asphalted roads, the elephants are now being allowed to roll in the mud, one by one.

Experts say this simple yet effective method not only relieves digestive issues but also prevents skin ailments and overheating, providing both physical and psychological comfort       to the animals.

As the Dasara elephant team continues its rigorous rehearsals for the grand Vijayadashami Jumboo Savari procession, this thoughtful initiative has been met with visible enthusiasm — with the gentle giants quite literally rolling in joy.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching