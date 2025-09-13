Nine killed as canter hits Ganesha rally in Hassan

September 13, 2025

State announces Rs. 5 lakh relief for kin of deceased, Centre grants Rs. 2 lakh

Hassan: The procession organised as part of immersion of Ganesha idol, turned tragic when a canter rammed into the procession killing eight persons, after fatally hitting a two-wheeler rider and injuring more than 20 people at Mosale Hosahalli village on NH 373 between Holenarasipura and Hassan, yesterday. Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Praveen Kumar (21) of Nagalakere in Ballari, Mithun (23) of Gavirangapura in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga, Rajesh (17) of K.B. Palya in Holenarasipura taluk of Hassan, Kumar (25) and Praveen (25) of Kabbinahalli in Holenarasipura, Eshwar (17) of Danakanayakanahalli Koppalu in Hassan taluk, Gokul (17) of Mutthige Hirihalli in Hassan taluk, Suresh (22) of Maneenahalli Marle in Hassan taluk and two-wheeler rider Prabhakar (52) of Bantarahalli. Most of the deceased were engineering students.

Soon after the incident the injured were rushed to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. On hearing about the tragic incident, Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna and his son MLC Suraj Revanna visited the hospital and condoled the grieving families. Later, JD(S) State Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy also visited the hospital and enquired about the incident and also about the treatment being provided to the injured.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, also condoled the tragic incident and expressed his grief on his ‘X’ platform.

This morning, Revenue and District Minister Krishna Byre Gowda visited Hassan and collected information about the accident from villagers at HIMS and also condoled the deaths of innocent students. He also held a meeting with Hassan DC Latha Kumari, SP Mohd. Sujitha and MP Shreyas Patel and discussed about the incident.

Later, he instructed DHO and other officials to ensure quality treatment.

Speaking to the media persons, Krishna Byre Gowda expressed his grief over the incident stating that State Government would ensure the injured were provided necessary treatment.

The State Government also announced Rs. 5 lakh as compensation for the families of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to ‘X’ platform to express his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who died and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda expressed deep grief over the tragedy, saying, “The heart-wrenching incident in Mosale Hosahalli village of Hassan district, where several people lost their lives and others sustained serious injuries in a horrific accident during the Ganesha immersion, has caused intense pain to the mind. May the departed souls find peace, and I pray that all the injured recover swiftly. I too share the grief of those who have lost their family members in this accident.”

Deve Gowda will be visiting Hassan to meet the family members of the deceased and injured persons this afternoon.

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, who visited the hospital, demanded Rs. 50 lakh as compensation for the families of the deceased on the lines of Bengaluru stampede incident. He also demanded for a thorough Police investigation and alleged that the canter was being driven by the helper and not the driver.

Meanwhile, Prashanth, one of the local residents, alleged that the driver was inebriated and demanded for an investigation.

Gorur PSI Dhanraj, who was overseeing security arrangements, had a miraculous escape has he had moved a little farther from accident spot just as the canter rammed the procession.

The bodies of deceased were handed over to the relatives this morning after post mortem.