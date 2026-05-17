From Mysore Palace to Buckingham Palace

May 17, 2026

City bizman on a solo ride from Mysuru to London

Mysore/Mysuru: Rtn. Nagarjun Anantha Bhagavan, a businessman from city with a strong passion for motorcycling and travel, is undertaking a solo ride from Mysuru to London.

The solo ride was flagged off by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of Mysore Palace this morning.

Nagarjun will be covering over 20,000 kilometres across various countries and regions including Nepal, Tibet, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and France to reach the United Kingdom (UK).

The journey is not just about distance or adventure, but to meet people, experience cultures and build friendships across borders.

He would be connecting with fellow International Fellowship of Motorcycling Rotarians (IFMR) members, Rotarians and riders wherever possible during his solo ride.

After the flag off, a convoy of riders from various bike clubs, solo riders and enthusiasts accompanied Nagarjun till Srirangapatna.