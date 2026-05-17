UoM locks crumbling Dr. Radhakrishnan Centre

May 17, 2026

Portion of heritage bungalow restored in 2016 collapses

Mysore/Mysuru: The century-old bungalow in Saraswathipuram where former President and noted philosopher Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan once lived has fallen into neglect and now faces the threat of collapse due to poor maintenance by University of Mysore (UoM).

A portion of the left side of the bungalow has collapsed and the interior plaster is peeling in several places.

Dr. Radhakrishnan stayed in the bungalow between 1918 and 1921 after joining the Philosophy Department of the University of Mysore, before moving to Kolkata.

Popularly known as Dr. Radhakrishnan’s Bungalow or Dr. Radhakrishnan Centre, the structure pre-dates the establishment of the University of Mysore in 1916.

Though it was restored about a decade ago, the building has once again slipped into severe disrepair, prompting University authorities to lock the premises ahead of the monsoon.

2012 conservation efforts

The bungalow had nearly collapsed in 2010, triggering concern among heritage lovers and academicians. Responding to the situation, former Bengaluru MLC and founder-president of PES Educational Institutions Prof. M.R. Doreswamy provided Rs. 78 lakh for restoration and conservation works.

Following the restoration in 2016, University of Mysore converted the building into the ‘Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Centre for Philosophy and Indian Culture.’ A museum was later set up inside the bungalow, displaying books, artefacts, personal belongings and writings associated with Dr. Radhakrishnan.

The centre was regularly used by students, faculty members, research scholars and visitors. It also housed around 2,000 books and magazines, besides a sculpted bust of the philosopher-statesman.

Poor maintenance

However, the lack of periodic maintenance after the restoration has now pushed the heritage structure back to the brink. Sources said that the University failed to carry out even the least basic upkeep.

As a result, rainwater stagnation on the roof has weakened the structure considerably. Fearing further damage during heavy rains, the University has vacated the premises and locked the gates, leaving the structure abandoned. The present condition and whereabouts of the museum artefacts are also unclear.

Star of Mysore tried to contact University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. N.K. Lokanath and Registrar M.K. Savitha for their response on the closure of its premises. However, repeated calls to both officials went unanswered.