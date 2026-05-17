‘University ignored heritage conservation after restoration’

May 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Heritage activists say the condition of Dr. Radhakrishnan’s bungalow is not an isolated case, but part of a pattern of neglect affecting several heritage structures owned by the University of Mysore.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, noted heritage expert Prof. N.S. Rangaraju cited the example of the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, which was restored earlier with support from the Infosys Foundation and later required another major round of funding from international conservation agencies due to a lack of maintenance by the University after restoration.

“The University does not spend its own funds on maintaining these heritage buildings. People and organisations who care for Mysuru’s heritage come forward to restore them, but there is no effort to sustain them afterwards. How many times can donors return to save the same structures?” he questioned.

Incidentally, of the 24 prominent heritage buildings owned by the University of Mysore, only two are well-maintained.

One is the Vice-Chancellor’s official residence inside the Maharaja’s College campus, which continues to be occupied and maintained. The other is the Warden’s House, currently being used by the Central Government as an NCC building.

The remaining heritage structures are facing gradual deterioration and the risk of being lost permanently if timely conservation measures are not taken.