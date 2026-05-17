Accident reports set to go online

May 17, 2026

City Police to replace manual accident reports, making tampering difficult

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Traffic Police is moving towards a fully digital policing system to streamline accident documentation and phase out manual paperwork.

To strengthen digital accident reporting and improve public service efficiency, a training programme on the Integrated Digital Accident Report (IDAR) and Electronic Detailed Accident Report (EDAR) systems was held at the City Police Commissioner’s Office yesterday.

More than 30 Traffic Police personnel from various Traffic Divisions participated and the programme focused on standardised data collection methods to ensure uniform accident reporting by all officers.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M. Shivashankar said, the IDAR and EDAR systems were introduced in 2022, but their implementation was initially limited due to dependence on conventional paper-based procedures.

Automated operations

“We are upgrading these systems to transition into a complete digital policing model. The entire process will gradually move online, replacing manual paperwork with automated operations,” he said.

The IDAR and EDAR platforms integrate key stakeholder Departments such as Police, Health, Transport, Insurance and road-owning agencies.

While EDAR enables horizontal integration of accident-related data and facilitates detailed record management, IDAR streamlines accident reporting by distributing parts of the Investigating Officer’s workflow among various stakeholder Departments. This allows officers to focus more on the investigation process.

The system would support a data-driven approach, improve road safety measures, reduce accident-related fatalities, help predict accident trends and optimise intervention strategies.

The upgraded digital ecosystem will function as a centralised data hub, enabling seamless information-sharing among all agencies involved in accident management and road safety.

Under IDAR, Traffic Police personnel visiting the accident spot immediately upload primary details such as vehicle information and initial field observations. Under EDAR, a comprehensive digital case profile is uploaded after the investigation is completed and the FIR is finalised.

At present, Traffic personnel use mobile devices at accident sites to capture photographs, video evidence, GPS location details and vehicle information. Though spot uploads may occasionally face practical difficulties in the field, all collected data is uploaded to the central portal on the same day.

Sources said that transition to digital records would significantly improve transparency and legal compliance. Once the primary data is uploaded, it becomes difficult to manipulate records, alter vehicle registration details or falsely substitute drivers.

This will benefit citizens by making insurance claim procedures smoother and helping speed up pending Court formalities, sources added.

Features of the digital system

The digital accident reporting system enables upload of vehicle, licence and insurance details, cause of accident, spot photos and videos, witness statements, vehicle inspection reports, injury or death details, victim information, insurance verification and compensation-related records.

It facilitates real-time coordination with hospitals, insurance firms, the Transport Department and Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), while ensuring faster accident investigation, quicker compensation processing, reduced paperwork and a centralised accident database.

The system also prevents manipulation of records, improves transparency, speeds up insurance claims and reduces delays in MACT cases.