Non-functional traffic signals in city trigger chaos, danger

January 23, 2025

Motorists highlight lack of prioritisation as Traffic Police collect penalties instead of ensuring safety

Mysuru: Mysuru city’s traffic management is in shambles as key traffic signals at prominent junctions remain non-functional, creating havoc for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Junctions like K.R. Circle, RMC Circle (Sayyaji Rao Road), Vishwamanava Double Road Junction, V.V. Puram Circle, KRS Road Royal Inn Junction, Vijaya Bank Circle in Kuvempunagar and Panchavati Circle in Jayalakshmipuram are at the heart of this chaos, leading to frequent minor accidents.

At K.R. Circle, one of the busiest hubs connecting D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and Albert Victor Road, thousands of vehicles navigate daily alongside heavy pedestrian traffic due to Devaraja Market, K.R. Hospital, and City Bus Stand. Malfunctioning signals have made crossing the road a nightmare for pedestrians, especially students and hospital visitors, exposing them to unnecessary risks.

RMC Circle fares no better. The signals are reportedly out of order for most of the year, leaving vehicles to move haphazardly.

Pedestrian lives at risk

The Royal Inn Junction on KRS Road has turned into a death-trap for pedestrians, who are forced to cross busy roads amid heavy vehicle congestion. This danger is exacerbated during peak hour traffic, with vehicles spilling over from the Hebbal Industrial Area.

To make matters worse, underpass construction and frequent closure of the Railway Gate have added to the gridlock, making the area nearly unmanageable.

The situation is equally grim at Panchavati Circle on Kalidasa Road, where a non-functional signal has led to utter lawlessness. Motorists frequently flout the one-way rule between Mathrumandali Circle and Panchavati Circle, using it as a two-way stretch, resulting in daily accidents.

Shockingly, no Traffic Police personnel have been deployed to manage this critical junction, leaving residents and commuters to fend for themselves.

Police busy in collecting fines

Residents are voicing their anger over the Traffic Police’s misplaced priorities. Motorists have reported that instead of addressing traffic jams and ensuring smoother vehicular movement, officials are more focused on issuing penalty challans.

Authorities claim the issue stems from wiring and technical faults, compounded by delays in finalising a new maintenance contract for traffic signals. While new contractors have begun repairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Parashuramappa has assured that all signals will be operational within a few days.