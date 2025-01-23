Leopard spotted at Kuvempunagar?
News, Top Stories

Leopard spotted at Kuvempunagar?

January 23, 2025

Task Force conducts combing operation; no trace of leopard nor its pug marks

Mysuru: Tension gripped Kuvempunagar after a woman reported seeing a leopard climb the stairs of her neighbour’s house early this morning, prompting an immediate combing operation by Forest Department. The woman, Nagarathna, a resident near Vishwanandana Park behind New Kantharaj Urs Road, claimed that at around 5.35 am, she heard dogs barking incessantly. Peering out the window, she allegedly saw a leopard growling and climbing the stairs of her neighbour’s house. Alarmed, she quickly alerted her son.

However, when her son investigated, he found no sign of the animal. He then informed nearby residents, the Police and the Forest Department.

By 5.45 am, Forest Department officials, along with 20 personnel from the Leopard Task Force (LTF), arrived at the scene. Despite conducting a thorough combing operation till 9.45 am, they found no trace of the leopard or its pug marks around the house or nearby park.

The LTF team, equipped with a public address system, warned residents to remain indoors. The nearby Shiva Temple and a local school were closed for over an hour as the search continued.

Due to the absence of CCTV cameras in Nagarathna’s house and the surrounding area, the Forest Department collected footage from nearby cameras for further investigation. Kuvempunagar Inspector Arun, along with his team, assisted the LTF in the combing efforts.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching